Seniors gather at city hall to protest possible bocce club closure

Seniors in Montreal's Ahuntsic say they won't give up their fight to save their beloved bocce club that has been around for years and may be closed to cut costs.

The Acadie Bocce Club has been a place members have gathered for more than two decades, and borough Mayor Emilie Thuillier said that the $211,00 price tag per year for the lease is too steep.

Seniors held a protest outside of Montreal City Hall on Monday, hoping Mayor Valerie Plante's administration would step in to help.