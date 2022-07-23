Second motorcyclist killed in 24-hour period on Quebec highway after colliding with an RV

Quebec's construction holiday is off to a deadly weekend on the highways as two motorcyclists have been killed in a 24-hour period.

FATAL COLLISION WITH RV

In the second deadly accident, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a recreational vehicle (RV) on Highway 40 near Trois-Rivières in the Mauricie region.

The accident occurred Saturday night, around 10:30 p.m., near kilometre 194, westbound.

The collision occurred while the 41-year-old motorcyclist was changing lanes.

"As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was reportedly ejected from his vehicle and significant damage was done to the vehicle. The 41-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where unfortunately he was pronounced dead," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Officer Nicolas Scholtus.

Alcohol and speed may have played a role in the accident, on the part of the motorcyclist, which the investigation will confirm.

An SQ police officer specializing in collision investigation went to the scene to analyze the accident. This section of Highway 40 was closed, in both directions, until 3 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation continues.

GASPE CRASH

As reported earlier, a motorcyclist died as a result of injuries he sustained in a single-bike accident on Route 132 in Cap-Chat in the Gaspe on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services responded around 4:15 p.m., and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed Saturday that he succumbed to his injuries and died overnight.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2022.