Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Gaspe, Que.

A motorcyclist was involved in a serious accident late Friday afternoon in Cap-Chat, Gaspé, on Quebec's east coast.

He was transported to a hospital and his life is in danger.

Police officers working out of the La Haute-Gaspésie MRC as well as emergency services were called around 4:15 p.m. to Route 132 in Cap-Chat regarding an accident involving a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was alone on his motorcycle.

"According to initial information, a motorcyclist lost control of his motorcycle while approaching a curve and went off the road," explained Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

He suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition.

An SQ accident reconstruction officer was on the scene to establish the causes and circumstances.