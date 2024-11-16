Santa Claus to hold fundraiser for Montreal food banks in Christmas spirit

For Peter Angrove, the holiday season has already begun, though Christmas is a few weeks away.

"There's approximately 80 kids that come and sit on my knee over the course of the day," said the man who turns into Santa Claus come the holiday season.

He may be playing a part, but like Saint Nick, giving back is an annual tradition.

“When they pay Santa, to come here and do this, they write the check out to the food banks," said Angrove.

He will be donating his earnings to “Bands for Baskets,” a fundraising event he started 19 years ago.

"Representing Saint Nick, I go and collect my riches, which are my musical friends, put them together on the first Sunday of December, and we take all the funds that we receive at the door to go to the food banks," Angrove said.

In support of Le Pont Bridging and the West Island Mission, Peter says the food banks outside of downtown, also need help.

"They were very excited to hear from us," he said.

The upcoming fundraiser is jolly fun for a good cause. On Dec. 1, eight bands will play at McCallum's from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Just like Santa, Angrove makes a list, checks it twice, and gets to work early on.

"I started doing this in July, gathering the musicians and the venue and getting everything together," he said.

The spirit of giving comes naturally to Angrove who bares a resemblance to the man in red.

"I was born on Christmas Day," he said.

He hopes to help inspire others, and bring some magic to those in need.