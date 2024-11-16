MONTREAL
    • Man dead, another missing after house fire in Beauce, Que.

    A man was found dead in a house destroyed by fire on Friday evening in Saint-Georges, Beauce. Earlier on Saturday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said two men were missing.

    Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire on 120th Avenue at around 5 p.m.

    "For the moment we are unable to confirm his identity," said SQ spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy in an interview on Saturday afternoon. "His identification will be carried out to the satisfaction of the coroner."

    The two missing people were a man in his fifties and a man in his sixties.

    The SQ said the search is ongoing.

    Firefighters from the Service de la sécurité incendie de la Ville de Saint-Georges continued to spray the rubble of the house well into the night.

    "An investigation is under way to determine the causes and circumstances of this fire. Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec's major crimes division and fire scene technicians were on site this morning to continue their examination of the scene," said Marquis-Guy.

    "The investigation has only just begun, so we are not going to speculate (...) all hypotheses are currently being considered."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Nov. 16, 2024.  

