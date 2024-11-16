Quebec public health-care workers denounce 'privatization' amid $1B deficit
Health-care professionals in Quebec continue to denounce the government’s privatization of the network as it starts tightening the belt with hiring freezes.
Earlier this week, Geneviève Biron, head of Santé Québec — the province’s new health care management system — said there’s a lot of pressure on the network. Biron is the former head of Biron Medical group, which operates in the private sector, and her appointment led some to worry she would run Santé Québec like a business.
She confirmed the government is trying to make up for a $1 billion deficit in the sector “without affecting services” and continuing to use the private sector “as leeway.”
But when pushed by CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson on how realistic this would be, Biron shirked the questions, saying her main goal is to build a robust public network and “up our game” when it comes to primary care, emergency rooms, surgeries, and access to treatment.
“We’re not talking about cuts. We’re aiming for deficits and we’re asking people to manage efficiently,” she said. “We need to be respectful of our budgets … I think health care needs to be contributing to good management of our economy, as other sectors.”
At the same time, the health ministry ordered a hiring freeze at several institutions, like the CISSS de Laval which will undergo “structural review,” leaving 565 positions vacant indefinitely. The union representing workers said the move left them “dumbfounded.” Another 580 or so positions are vacant at the CHUM, and some 120 at the CISSS Est-de-l’Ile.
Réjean Leclerc, president of the Fédération de la santé et services sociaux (FSSS), which represents some 140,000 members, accused the government of “double-speak” and “spreading lies.”
Quebec is planning to force new doctors trained in the province to work in Quebec's public health-care system for the first few years of their practice. Earlier this month, Health Minister Christian Dubé said he would “wean” the health-care system off the private sector, but has since backpedaled. Just last week, he said he wants every Quebecer to have access to a health professional by the summer of 2026.
“The government pretends it isn’t in a period of austerity, which is false, it pretends it isn’t touching the needs of the people when it comes to care and services, and now they’re announcing cuts while they spent a lot of money on the private sector,” Leclerc said.
“They put $3 billion in their pocket while asking us to cut $1 billion.”
Leclerc criticized Biron’s stance on the public health-care network, saying “we all know it’s way more expensive.” Meanwhile, he said, the government is paying out private medical groups with public funds.
“Now we’re being asked to cut from the public sector what’s been paid out to the public. I’m saying the government should get that money back from private agencies,” he told CTV News.
He said the hiring freeze will deeply affect services because vacant positions won’t be filled, and those who retire won’t be replaced. Health-care workers are already spread thin, with some working more than one job at lower wages, he said.
“There’s no fat left to trim,” Leclerc said. “The government can’t even pay what’s owed to us as part of our collective agreements.”
According to Leclerc, the government learned nothing from the pandemic. He said Quebecers will suffer if preventative care, at-home care and hospital support staff remain undervalued.
With files from Maya Johnson and Max Harrold
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In Pictures Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell, and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
Montreal city councillors table motion to declare state of emergency on homelessness
A pair of independent Montreal city councillors have tabled a motion to get the city to declare a state of emergency on homelessness next week.
Canadians support bike infrastructure, just not the road: study
A new Nanos Research study reveals that a majority of Canadians support spending tax dollars on building bicycle infrastructure off the road, but that bike lanes on roads worsen traffic flow.
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
U.S. health officials report first case of new form of mpox in a traveler
Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
NYC politicians call on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for saying bakery denied order over politics
New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting that a local bakery declined a birthday order because of politics.
Trudeau talking trade with South American leaders at APEC in Peru, will address media
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting with South American leaders in Peru today, in his second day at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, Mike Tyson won't say he's finished at 58
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a championship belt within two years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
-
Woman dead, another in hospital after being struck by alleged impaired driver in Niagara Falls
A man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a hit-and-run in Niagara Falls that left one pedestrian dead and another in serious condition early Saturday morning.
-
How these Swifties spent $600 each on last-minute tickets to Taylor Swift’s Toronto concert
After failed attempts at securing the long-awaited “Eras Tour” concert tickets in Toronto, Alexis Abou-Chalha thought she was out of luck. However, when Ticketmaster surprised fans with additional seats before the six-show series started, they were able to snag last minute tickets.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Orleans: 'You see this on TV'
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and injured by police after he allegedly injured multiple people with a weapon in Ottawa's east end Friday night.
-
Glen Road rollover in eastern Ontario left one dead, injured another: OPP
A single-vehicle rollover Friday afternoon left one person dead, another injured and closed Glen Road in eastern Ontario for approximately eight hours, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa leaves driver,65, dead
An Ottawa driver has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 Friday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Atlantic
-
Canada Post strike: Maritime provinces working to ensure vital cheques arrive
All three Maritime provinces are working on alternatives to ensure residents receive vital mail, like government cheques, after Canada Post workers hit the picket lines Friday morning.
-
Sydney, N.S., welcomes shoppers looking for unique gifts to Christmas Festival of Crafts
The Home Crafters of Cape Breton is attracting shoppers searching for unique gifts to Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., from Nov. 15 to 17 for the 37th annual Christmas Festival of Crafts.
-
String of three murders in Nova Scotia raises alarm about intimate partner violence
Groups working to help victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia say a recent string of murders of women provides just a glimpse of the extent of intimate partner violence in the province, and they say more action is needed to protect victims.
N.L.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
-
Teacher charged with sex assault of a minor at a school in northern Ont.
A 72-year-old teacher from Blind River has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving two victims under the age of 16.
-
Timmins, Ont., rock band sets new world record Friday
The Timmins rock band Miners and Sons have made history. The group performed a rock concert in the world’s deepest base metal mine below sea level, breaking a Guinness World Record.
London
-
LTC secures $50 million in funding to expand services
London Transit Commission has received $5.1 million per year, for the next 10 years from the Canada Public Transit Fund, supporting long-term capital transit needs in London.
-
Easton Cowan holds point streak to 50 games, London Knights secure victory over Sting
Easton Cowan was the star of the ice last night, bringing home two goals to secure the London Knights victory over the Sarnia Sting.
-
Using the web to support people through their diabetes diagnosis
November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and St. Joseph’s Healthcare is shining a light on people that are finding a community of support in digital spaces.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Santa Claus parade returns for another year
Kids and the young-at-heart lined Weber Street to catch a glimpse at old saint nick as the Lions Club of Kitchener held it’s annual Santa Claus Parade Saturday morning.
-
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
-
Cold case that puzzled Toronto-area police for nearly half a century cracked. Here's how they did it
For nearly 45 years, the identity of the human remains found along a rural road north of Toronto remained a mystery. It was on July 16, 1980, when a Markham, Ont. resident made the discovery near a wooded area on Eleventh Concession, between 14th and Steeles avenues. Unbeknownst to them, the remains belonged to William Joseph Pennell, a convict who had escaped a Kingston prison a month earlier.
Windsor
-
Essex OPP on the scene of Belle River investigation
Essex OPP is on the scene of an investigation in the area of 4th Street and Railway Avenue in Belle River this afternoon.
-
Sudbury Wolves take home victory against the Windsor Spitfires
Quentin Musty scored twice as the Wolves dumped the Spitfires in OHL action last night.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
Barrie
-
Man suffers with signs of hypothermia after water rescue
One person was left with signs of hypothermia after being rescued from Kempenfelt Bay in the early hours of the morning.
-
‘Violent’ incidents under investigation
Police in Barrie are investigating what is being described as a series of ‘violent’ incidents that occurred early Saturday morning.
-
Police search for theft suspects
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for two suspects who were involved in an alleged theft at a store in Alliston this week.
Vancouver
-
Cleanup underway after rockfall closes Highway 7 west of Hope, B.C.
A rockfall has closed a stretch of Highway 7 in British Columbia's Fraser Valley.
-
Video shows altercation between security guards, First Nations teen at B.C. mall
Video circulating on social media shows several security guards at a Surrey, B.C., mall physically pinning a teenage girl to the ground as she cries out in distress.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates 'It's a bad look': Calls grow to restrict high-tech car theft devices in wake of W5 investigation
There are new calls to crack down on the sale of high-tech devices that can be used to clone key fobs and steal cars, in the wake of a W5 investigation that found the devices are falling into the hands of thieves.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet passengers can submit claims now in $12.5M class-action case over baggage fees
Some travellers who checked baggage on certain WestJet flights between 2014 and 2019 may now claim their share of a class-action settlement approved by the British Columbia Supreme Court last month and valued at $12.5 million.
-
Insurance bureau estimates $110 million in damages from October storms in B.C.
Intense flooding that hammered British Columbia's coast last month has led to more than $110 million in insured damage claims.
-
Nanaimo nurse suspended for 'unauthorized access of patient records,' college says
A Nanaimo nurse has agreed to a seven-day suspension for accessing patient records without authorization.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police release photos of suspect in machete attack
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a suspect involved in a machete attack last month.
-
'A little piece of history': Winnipeg homeowner finds 80-year-old letters hidden in walls
When George Arcioni began renovating his kitchen last summer, he didn’t expect to find a stack of letters hidden in the wall behind his oven.
-
LIVE AT 5 PM
LIVE AT 5 PM Santa Claus Parade to take over downtown Winnipeg today
The Manitoba Hydro Santa Claus Parade returns today at 5 p.m. and be streamed live on CTV News Winnipeg.ca.
Calgary
-
Zoolights returns to Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo for holiday run
A sparkling spectacle is back at the Wilder Institute-Calgary Zoo.
-
'Keep that legacy going': Siblings revive one of Alberta's oldest general stores
It's a brisk, bright autumn morning when Julie-Ann McNeilly comes barrelling down a dirt road, steps out of her van and dives deep into the history of Johnny's Store.
-
Fifth person charged in Tara Miller's death
Alberta RCMP have charged a fifth person in the death of Calgarian Tara Miller.
Edmonton
-
'We're not the bad boys': Charity disputes claims made by 101-year-old widow in $40M will dispute
Centenarian Mary McEachern says she knew what her husband wanted when he died. The problem is, his will says otherwise.
-
Woman charged in drowning of 5-year-old west of Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was charged in the drowning of a five-year-old girl last month.
-
'Keep that legacy going': Siblings revive one of Alberta's oldest general stores
It's a brisk, bright autumn morning when Julie-Ann McNeilly comes barrelling down a dirt road, steps out of her van and dives deep into the history of Johnny's Store.
Regina
-
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.
Several areas in southeast Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning on Saturday.
-
Local Canada Post workers picket for 'fair contract' as part of nationwide strike
Thousands of Canada Post workers, including those in Saskatchewan, have gone on strike ahead of the busy Christmas season.
-
These are the 8 former Riders playing for the Grey Cup in 2024
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have come up short of the Grey Cup, but the season was a substantial improvement on two fronts: the team made the playoffs, and the number of former Riders in the championship was down from 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Sudden death investigation underway in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 1300 block of 8th Street East.
-
Several collisions reported following freezing rain in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police responded to several collisions involving multiple vehicles Saturday morning following freezing rain and icy road conditions in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatchewan tire recycler suing province for $10M over multiple year contract dispute
A Saskatoon rubber manufacturer is taking the province to court, claiming millions of dollars in damages for breach of a contract as part of a dispute that's lasted more than two years.