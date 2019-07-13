

CTV Montreal Staff





Police searching an area in the Laurentians, north of Montreal, have found the body of a man who drowned.

According to the Sureté du Quebec, the man was part of a group of friends who were jumping in and out of Lac des Sables in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

He was last seen alive before noon on Saturday.

Firefighters and the SQ used boats to patrol the lake and nearby waterways on Saturday and resumed their search Sunday morning. They discovered his body around 10 a.m.

Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts is about 100 km northwest of Montreal.