LAVAL, QUE. -- The search resumed on Sunday morning on the Riviere des Prairies between Ile Bigras, in Laval, and Ile Bizard, in Montreal, to find a man in his 20s who went under the water after a crash on the river.

The accident involving a personal watercraft and a pleasure boat occurred around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near a marina in Laval.

It was one of two crashes on the same river involving personal watercrafts.

The victim was already in the water after being run over by his personal watercraft. The person accompanying him was rescued by the occupants of another watercraft, but a passing pleasure craft did not see him.

"There was a boat that unfortunately ran over the person who was still in the water, '' said Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Stephanie Beshara.

The search began on Saturday evening on the water with the help of the Canadian Coast Guard as well as the nautical units of the Laval and Montreal firefighters.

Laval police officers also raked the shoreline with the aid of the K-9 unit. They also went door-to-door looking for surveillance cameras that may have captured images of the accident.

"Today, the divers from the Surete du Quebec (SQ) will be on site as well as our nautical patrol and our drone will also contribute to the search," said Beshara.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020