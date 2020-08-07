MONTREAL -- A little girl was found unconscious and later died on Friday morning after being swept away in the Rouge River.

The body of her father, who jumped in to try to save her, was found in the afternoon. Police say he was inanimate but haven't yet confirmed his death.

The river where the tragedy happened is in the La Conception area, about two and a half hours northwest of Montreal.

According to the Surete du Québec (SQ), a father and his two children, aged four and six, were swimming in the Rouge River, near Amarantes St., when the four-year-old began struggling.

The man then tried to save his daughter, but he was pulled under the water and carried away by the current at around 10 a.m.

The police said citizens were helping authorities search the area. A little before noon, a citizen found the girl's inert body on a bank of the river.

The child was transported to a hospital centre and pronounced dead.

Police continued to search for the father with boats, a helicopter and foot patrols along the river's shore.

Searchers in the helicopter spotted his body at about 3 p.m., said police spokesperson Valerie Beauchemin. He was inanimate and taken to hospital in Ste. Agathe, but the coroner hasn't yet confirmed his death, she said.

--With files from The Canadian Press