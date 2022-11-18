Santa Claus parade, construction to cause Montreal road closures

Those taking to the roads on the weekend should know that closures on two major routes in Brossard, on the Honore-Mercier Bridge, in the Saint-Pierre Interchange and in other areas will cause delays.

LA FONTAINE TUNNEL REMINDER

Three of six lanes in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel are closed. Thus, only one lane is open towards the South Shore and two towards Montreal, until November 2025. Road users are urged to avoid single-person vehicle travel and perhaps use public transit if possible.

Improvements to the mitigation measures deployed have been announced to encourage citizens to choose public transport, including:

Deployment of the first "health shuttle"

Improvement of the RTL on-demand service

Extension of free ticketing at the Radisson terminus until December 18, 2022

For more information, visit the project's web page.

ROUTE 132 / BOULEVARD MARIE-VICTORIN (BROSSARD)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in place:

In Brossard, one of three lanes will be closed on Route-132 eastbound, under the Samuel-De Champlain bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures :

Marie-Victorin Blvd. eastbound, between the exit for A-10 east and the next entrance.

At Exit 6 of Highway 10 east (A-20 east, A-15 south / R-132, Varennes / La Prairie), the Marie-Victorin eastbound ramp.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the Route 138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 west / airport.

On Route-138 eastbound two of three lanes will be closed between Clément St. and the interchange from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m.

As a result, the Clement St. entrance is a default closure from Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closures in the Saint-Pierre Interchange from Nov. 18 to 21, 2022.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Sunday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

One lane will be available on the bridge towards Kahnawake (R-138 West).

HIGHWAY 40 (West Island)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 40 east between exit 41 (Blvd. des Anciens-Combattants) and the next entrance.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), Sainte-Catherine Street West will be closed between du Fort and Jeanne-Mance Sts., on Saturday, November 19, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other street closures and parking bans are expected in the area.

EXPECTED CLOSURES

In Montréal (Ville-Marie borough), one lane will be maintained on Viger Avenue West, between Saint-Urbain St. and Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, until January 20, 2023.

In Montréal (Ville-Marie borough), Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle will be closed until January 20, 2023.

In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), Saint-Antoine St. West will be closed between Robert-Bourassa Blvd. and Saint-Urbain St., from Sunday night, November 20 to Monday, November 21, until Friday, November 25.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.