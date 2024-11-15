MONTREAL
Montreal

    Vehicle in Anjou set ablaze, police suspect arson

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough was set ablaze early Friday morning.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. about the incident in the driveway of a home on Émile-Legault Avenue near Jean-Desprez Avenue.

    "On the scene, the fire was brought under control by the firefighters," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The vehicle in question was a total loss."

    She notes that a second vehicle and a home suffered minor damages from the fire.

    "An individual was observed at the scene," Dubuc adds. "This man allegedly used an incendiary object to ignite the car and fled on foot."

    There have been no arrests and no reported injuries.

    The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

