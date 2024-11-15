Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs

The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal are asking the parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.

The CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children’s Hospital (MCH) said in a news release that viruses and respiratory infections have put pressure on ERs and that unless a child’s condition requires immediate care, avoid the hospital.

Both hospitals said that no child in need of medical care would be turned away, but that children with colds, flu or gastroenteritis and mild symptoms should expect to wait “several hours before seeing a doctor in the ER,” said CHU Saint-Justine medical chief Dr. Antonio D’Angelo.

“Emergency services should be reserved for people whose condition requires immediate care,” added MCH emergency director Dr. Harley Eisman. “For children who are not seriously ill or injured, other solutions can be considered, such as the 8-1-1 line, or walk-in clinics.”

The hospitals said that in October, half of those who went to the MCH ER had minor health problems while the occupancy rate was around 140 per cent. At Ste-Justine, around 40 per cent had minor health problems and their occupancy rate was 120 per cent.

D’Angelo said minor health problems such as flu, gastroenteritis and fever generally last three to five days and can be treated at home

“When in doubt, you can consult your community pharmacist for prompt advice from a health professional,” he said. “If symptoms persist, a consultation with a physician remains the preferred option.”

The hospitals add that parents should take their children to the ER in the following cases:

Fever in a baby under three months of age

Unusual sleepiness or confusion

Difficulty breathing

Vomiting or diarrhea with an inability to retain fluids and/or signs of dehydration

Ingestion of a poison, drug or unknown substance after calling the Centre antipoison du Québec at 1-800-463-5060

In addition, when a child has suffered one of the following injuries, an ER trip is in order:

Head trauma with loss of consciousness, confusion or repeated vomiting

A cut that may require stitches

Injury where a broken bone is suspected (example: swelling or inability to use the limb)

Eye injury

Burns resulting in blistering

Emergency departments priorititze critically ill and injured patients, so wait times can be very long for less urgent cases, the hospitals add in the news release, and parents should bring along a bag with formula, food, diapers and acetaminophen or ibuprofen and minimize the number of family members who come with the sick child.