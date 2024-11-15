MONTREAL
    • Lockdown lifted after Longueuil train derailment

    Eight wagons were involved in the derailment in Longueuil, Que. and one began leaking hydrogen peroxide which lead to the confinement order. (Xavier Duranleau / CTV News) Eight wagons were involved in the derailment in Longueuil, Que. and one began leaking hydrogen peroxide which lead to the confinement order. (Xavier Duranleau / CTV News)
    The containment zone has been completely lifted on Montreal's South Shore after a train derailed in the City of Longueuil's Le Moyne sector on Thursday.

    At 4:30 a.m. Friday, city officials confirmed that the lockdown in its last zone, south of Highway 116, was lifted.

    In addition to ending the security measure, the city announced that Highway 116 is reopened to traffic in both directions.

    Residents living in the initial containment zone, which extended over an 800-metre radius around the Canadian National (CN) rail yard, were asked to close their windows, doors and air exchangers.

    However, the city insists that the measure was "precautionary."

    Eight train cars were involved in the derailment shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday.

    There were no fires or reported injuries but three CN employees were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

    The derailment caused a hydrogen peroxide spill, leading to the lockdown measure.

    The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, and CN crews are continuing to clean up the mess.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 15, 2024. 

