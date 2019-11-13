MONTREAL - Provincial police have arrested a Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel man accused of multiple child pornography charges.

Philippe Peloquin, 48, appeared at the Sorel courthouse on Wednesday, where provincial prosecutors accused him of having access to, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Officers raided his home and seized computers, the Surete du Quebec wrote in a Thursday press release.

Surete du Quebec officers have been investigating Peloquin for several months.

The police force asked anyone with information about the sexual exploitation of minors online to report it at cyberaide.ca.