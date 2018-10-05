

CTV Montreal





The father of a Montreal man who disappeared in Peru has made a substantial increase in the reward he’s offering for information on his son.

Todd Galganov is now offering half a million dollars to anyone who can come forward with information that will lead him to his son, Jesse Galganov, who disappeared a year ago after leaving Montreal for an eight month backpacking trip through South America and South East Asia.

In late September, he texted his mother to say he would be out of touch for a few days because he was going to hike the Santa Cruz trail in Huarez, Peru, for four days.

There has been no word or sign of him since.

Galganov’s mother Alisa Clamen left Montreal for Peru about ten days after the last contact to try and locate her son. The family hired a private Israeli search-and-rescue.

The family also kicked off a massive Facebook campaign that went around the world.

Clamen and her husband have now also separately hiked the trail looking for their son, plastering his poster along it, and initially offering a $10,000 reward.

That amount was eventually increased to $30,000 USD, without result.

However, with the first anniversary upon them, Todd Galganov has decided to up the ante.

He says that he’s learned of other people going missing in Peru, and wonders if there is a chance Jesse is being used as forced labour by some kind of cartel, There are cocaine farms, he explains, as well as illegal mining, pot plantations, and other operations going on in the area where Jesse vanished.

If Jesse is in fact in the company of captors, Galganov reasons that they would only respond to a bigger reward.

The family is still trying to get wireless companies to track his son’s phone – a judge reportedly executed an order to see if Jesse’s phone was connected to other carriers, but that it still has not been done.

Meanwhile, since his son is a dual Canadian and American citizen, the family will continue to engage the help of both jurisdictions.