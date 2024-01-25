Retired security guard wins $1 million and gets a surprise from an ex-colleague

A retired CTV Montreal building security guard has scratched his way to a $1 million prize after buying a lucky lottery ticket at a local pharmacy.

But when Pierre Synnott went to claim his Loto-Quebec prize, he was surprised yet again by bumping into host Sébastien Benoit, a former colleague with whom he had worked in the 1990s.

Synnott, a Lanaudière resident, was a security guard at TQS Studios and Benoit was a reporter for TV show, Flash. He recently retired from his work inside the Bell Media building that is home to the CTV Montreal newsroom, where he also worked in security.

"Ah, what a nice surprise," said Synnott when he saw the host. The two ex-colleagues then gave each other a hug.

The new millionaire didn't believe he had won when he checked his number on the Loto-Quebec website so he called his sister, who confirmed he had indeed won.

Synnott said he plans to use the winnings to donate to organizations that are close to his heart, and to travel more often to his native Gaspésie, which he calls "his little corner of the world," according to a press release.

He bought the Célébration 2024 lottery ticket at the Jean-Coutu Pharmacy in Pointe-aux-Trembles, which will take $10,000 commission of the prize.