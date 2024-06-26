Woman in hospital after crashing into parked car in Villeray

A 69-year-old woman is in hospital after the car she was in collided with a parked vehicle in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call about the crash at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Jarry Street and Lanaudière Street.

According to witnesses, the woman was driving east on Jarry Street when she lost control of her vehicle "due to a physical problem" and collided with a parked car.

"When paramedics arrived on the scene, they located the driver," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "She was in cardiac distress."

The woman was transported to hospital, and officials are waiting for news on her condition.

"The driver appeared to have fainted," Dubuc notes.

There were no other reported injuries.

Investigators are on site to determine the events leading up to the crash.

Jarry Street remains closed between Christophe-Colomb Avenue and Lanaudière Street.