Repentigny issues boiled water advisory
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 5:08PM EDT
The town of Repentigny is advising residents to boil water for a minute before consuming it.
The precautionary measure is because of a "distribution failure" on Saturday.
The town will notify residents when the advisory is lifted.
Tous les citoyens desservis par le réseau d’aqueduc de Repentigny doivent faire bouillir l’eau au moins 1 minute avant de la consommer, et ce, jusqu’à nouvel ordre.— Ville de Repentigny (@VilleRepentigny) May 25, 2019
Les citoyens seront à nouveau avisés lorsque la situation reviendra à la normale. pic.twitter.com/bzwHonApPw