MONTREAL -- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec is seeking the public's help in tracking down a man wanted in connection with charges of smuggling contraband tobacco through the Port of Valleyfield.

Police said Joey Dandurand, 44, is from the Valleyfield area. In 2017, following an RCMP investigation, Dandurand was arrested and charged with possession of unstamped tobacco, which contravenes Canada's Excise Act.

A warrant for Dandurand's arrest was issued after he failed to appear for a court hearing, the RCMP said in a statement.

The RCMP believes Dandurand may be in the Valleyfield or Ormstown areas, southwest of Montreal.

Dandurand, pictured above, stands five feet 10 inches tall, weighs 161 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and has a scar above his right eye.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information on Dandurand or his whereabouts to contact them at 1-800-771-5401, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police department.

They are warning people not to try to apprehend Durand themselves.