Fox spotted downtown Montreal

    Montrealers went wild after a fox was spotted wandering downtown.

    Experts say fox sightings will become more common, as wildlife is seen in the city more and more.

    While some might be worried about the animal’s well-being, especially around roads, others say there’s lots of food and fewer predators in cities.

    Still, Montrealers shouldn’t approach wild animals.

    Watch the video above for the full story from CTV News Montreal's Laurence Brisson Dubreuil.

