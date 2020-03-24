MONTREAL -- Quebecers are less afraid of the COVID-19 pandemic than other Canadians, a Leger poll conducted for The Canadian Press has found. They’re also much more satisfied with the provincial government than the federal government.

Ninety-four per cent of Quebecers who participated in the survey said they were satisfied with measures implemented by the provincial government, while federal government measures garnered satisfaction from 44 per cent.

When it comes to the rest of the country, 71 per cent to 82 per cent of respondents said they are satisfied with their provincial governments. Satisfaction towards the federal government ranges from 67 to 83 per cent.

Across Canada, 57 per cent of respondents expressed a fear of catching the virus, compared to 52 per cent of Quebecers.

Quebecers are also reporting in smaller numbers that they are experiencing an economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though less Quebecers expressed fears of catching the virus, they are rigorously following advice from authorities. Eighty-six per cent see the pandemic as a real threat compared to 77 per cent in the rest of Canada.

The national average of those practicing social distancing is 83 per cent––Quebecers, on the other hand, stand at 89 per cent.

The poll was conducted online to a sample of 1,058 people from March 20 to 22.