MONTREAL -- Quebecers have a strong desire to start travelling again, but also want reassurance as far as risks associated to COVID-19 are concerned, a new survey has found.

Carried out by the Léger firm last month, the survey specifies that if they could travel six months after travel restrictions were lifted, 66 per cent of Quebecers would be enthusiastic to do so for pleasure.

The vice-president of travel for CAA-Quebec, Philippe Blain, thinks that when borders reopen and health protocols are implemented, travellers will regain confidence and a long journey to recovery for the tourism industry will begin.

The survey also reveals that COVID-19 is changing the kinds of trips people are planning to take.

When the pandemic ends, over 80 per cent of respondents say they would avoid busy destinations, even as far as six months after government warnings were lifted. Specifially, 73 per cent would choose destinations closer to home; 41 per cent would be adamant about health measures; 40 per cent would seek more security; and 27 per cent would opt for destinations closer to nature.

A COVID-19 vaccine would give travellers the most confidence in the six months following the end of government orders. In this scenario, cars would be the mode of transportation favoured by 76 per cent of travellers, compared to 38 per cent who said they would prefer to travel by plane.

The survey was conducted over a web panel among 1,000 participants representative of Quebec’s population between May 19 and May 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.