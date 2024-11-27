Suspect sought in hit-and-run after street race that killed 30-year-old man: Montreal police

Montreal police (SPVM) are searching for a suspect they think may be linked to a hit-and-run where a person was killed on Oct. 4.

On that day, police report that two drivers were street racing around 4:45 p.m. on Lachapelle Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The driver of a black Infiniti collided with a third vehicle, the SPVM said in a news release. The driver of the third vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He died on Oct. 10.

“The at-fault driver was quickly apprehended by police officers, while the driver of the black Audi fled the scene, continuing on to Curé-Labelle Boulevard in Laval,” the news release reads.

The suspect is a white male who is suspected of driving a black 2024 Premium Audi Q4 e-tron.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle are asked to call 911 or visit a local police station. Citizens can also file an anonymous report at the SPVM’s info-crime line at 514-393-1133.