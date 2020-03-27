MONTREAL -- Édith Blais, who was kidnapped in Burkina Faso in December 2018 and found safe in Mali on March 13 after escaping her captors, has returned home to Sherbrooke, Que.

Her boyfriend, Luca Tacchetto, who was kidnapped alongside her, returned to his home in Italy several days ago.

In a statement, Blais said she is in good health and feels well, both physically and mentally.

She thanked all the people who supported her and her boyfriend over the last 16 months.

She added that her heart is now with all the people who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that life is full of battles and inviting people to keep hope alive and take care of each other.

Blais’ family also took the time to thank the Canadian government for investing time with them and other hostage families, as well as acknowledging those who have yet to see their family members come home.

Blais, 35, and her boyfriend escaped their captors before intercepting a civilian vehicle, which drove them to a United Nations Peacekeeping Force (MINUSMA) checkpoint.

They were then escorted by peacekeepers to a MINUSMA camp in Kidal, in the north of Mali.

The following day, the couple was transported by an official UN plane to Bamako, the capital of Mali, before travelling home to their respective countries.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.