PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC -- Eugenie Bouchard defeated Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-2 in the round of 16 at the WTA Prague Open tennis tournament on Thursday.

Westmount, Quebec-native Bouchard notched an impressive six aces and was very opportunistic converting five of her nine breakpoints in the game that lasted two hours and 52 minutes on the Czech clay.

The 26-year-old Quebecer, however, committed four double faults, against only one for her opponent, who is ranked 72nd in the world.

It was their first duel on the WTA Tour.

Bouchard, who is currently ranked 330 in the world but who is trying to climb up the rankings, will face Belgian Elise Mertens, third-seed at the tournament, in the quarter-finals.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.