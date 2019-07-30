

CTV Montreal Staff





Environment Canada issued a flurry of storm alerts for southern and central Quebec on Tuesday, covering the region from Montreal to Quebec City, the Eastern Townships, and more.

The federal agency is forecasting weather conditions that will make severe thunderstorms likely and may also produce strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain.

Get the latest weather conditions

The urban areas under watch are Montreal, Joliette, Saint-Jerome, Trois-Rivieres, Shawinigan, Sorel-Tracy, Granby, Sherbrooke, Saint-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Victoriaville, Thetford Mines, Lac-Megantic, Saint-Georges, and Quebec City.

Meanwhile much of the province remains under a heat warning, with a high of 31 C predicted for Montreal on Tuesday, with humidity making it feel more like 39 C.

Temperatures and humidity will drop on Wednesday, returning to seasonal daytime highs in the upper 20s.