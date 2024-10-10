MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 28, dead after shooting in Laval parking lot

    A 28-year-old man has died after being shot in a Laval parking lot Thursday afternoon, police say.

    Police got a 911 call just after 5 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Daniel-Johnson and Carrefour boulevards, which is across from the Carrefour Laval shopping centre.

    According to police, the man was outside his vehicle when he was shot at least two times. He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

    Police respond to a shooting in a parking lot across the street from Carrefour Laval that left a man critically wounded on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Max Harrold/CTV News)

    A black Mustang SUV surrounded by police tape had at least four bullet holes in the front windshield.

    No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

    The killing marks the City of Laval's fifth homicide of the year. 

