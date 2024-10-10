MONTREAL
    • Swayman returns, Kastelic scores twice to lead Bruins to 6-4 win over Montreal

    Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    BOSTON (AP) -- Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots in his first game since signing a new contract, and Mark Kastelic had two goals on Thursday night as the Boston Bruins scored four times in a row to overcome an early deficit and beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4.

    Elias Lindholm and Cole Koepke each had a goal and two assists for Boston, which lost 6-4 to the Florida Panthers in its season opener on Tuesday night. Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak also scored to help the Bruins open a 5-2 lead.

    Brendan Gallagher scored twice for Montreal, the second with four minutes left to make it a one-goal game. Kaiden Guhle had a goal and an assist and Cayden Primeau made 23 saves for the Canadiens, who beat Toronto 1-0 on Wednesday night in Montreal.

    Canadiens: Opening the season with games on back-to-back nights, Montreal didn't have the energy to keep up with Boston.

    Bruins: After losing their opener in Florida with Joonas Korpisalo in net, a game they trailed 5-1 in the second period, Boston looked more at home with Swayman. The goalie remained unsigned this summer and missed all of training camp before agreeing to an eight-year, $66 million deal on Sunday.

