Quebec is making its largest-ever hike to the minimum wage, raising it to $12/hour.

The 75-cent increase will take effect on May 1, 2018.

It will affect the 353,000 people who earn minimum wage in Quebec.

Last year, when Quebec increased minimum wage by 50 cents, provincial officials said their eventual goal was to make minimum wage equal to half of the average wage in the province.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien said Wednesday that the province is on track to hit that mark in 2020.

Pierre Arcand, the president of Quebec's Treasury Board, said the increase is more than was predicted because Quebec's economy is doing well, and because of Ontario's drastic hike.

"Of course the economy is in good shape right now in the province of Quebec and of course traditionally when we have been talking about minimum wage we have been aligned to a certain degree with Ontario - and you know what's been happening in Ontario.There's been huge increases. So of course we have to take into account the state of the economy, we have to take into account what the employers are telling us. We have to take into account what the community groups are telling us also. So we're trying to come up with the best possible approach and $12 I think that we feel that it's quite reasonable under those circumstances right now," said Arcand.

This year Ontario raised its minimum wage to $14/hour, while Alberta's minimum hourly wage is currently $13.60. The minimum wage for both provinces will be $15/hour in the next 12 months.

The minimum pay for those who earn tips will also rise.

On May 1 they will get a 35-cent increase, to $9.80/hour.

The payscale for berry pickers will rise to $3.56/kg for raspberries, and $0.95/kg for strawberries.