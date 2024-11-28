Longueuil Mayor will seek re-election in 2025

Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier announced Thursday that she will seek re-election in 2025.

"Does my presence at the head of the city tip the balance in a positive direction? It is because I am convinced the answers is yes that I am announcing that I will be running for re-election in the 2025 municipal election," Fournier said.

She made the announcement during a news conference in Longueuil, addressing widespread speculation that she might step down.

"I suspected that the most persistent rumour would likely be about my departure. That's exactly what happened, and that's a bit of the point I wanted to make, but more importantly, it's the message I wanted to counter," she said.

Fournier acknowledged the "aggressive" political climate and spoke about the polarization it has caused. She admitted she had thought about resigning but emphasized she still feels she has much to contribute.

"I want us to break out of the negative spiral and talk about beauty in politics. Yes, beauty. It's true that being a mayor is demanding, but above all it's a privilege, and I'd like to stress that," Fournier added.

She said she hoped her announcement would end the rumours and mark the beginning of her re-election campaign.

The mayor sees a possible second term as an opportunity to make progress on the issues of affordable housing, infrastructure and the environment in the municipality.