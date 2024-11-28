Legault says he is 'happy' with Ottawa's border response after tariff threats

Quebec Premier François Legault has changed his tune when it comes to securing the border after Donald Trump's threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs.

After saying on Wednesday that he had not received a "clear answer" from the federal government, Legault now says he is "happy" to see that Ottawa agrees a plan is needed.

Legault and his other provincial counterparts met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday evening.

After the meeting, Legault said that it was "not the time to play 'is it true or not that our borders are not secure.'"

His tone changed in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"I'm pleased this morning to see the reactions of [Public Safety Minister] Dominic LeBlanc and [Finance Minister] Chrystia Freeland, who finally seem to be getting the message that we need a plan to secure our borders against immigration and avoid the 25 per cent tariff," he said.

The federal government said it would do more to monitor the borders.

‘Avoid a tariff war'

Quebec Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge is also calling for "collaboration" between the two levels of government.

"We have to do this together, secure the border, both from Quebec to the United States and from the United States to Quebec. I think that increased security will lead to greater confidence. It could also pay off economically," he said on Thursday, adding that Ottawa's plan needs a timetable.

"We need a detailed plan from the federal government. I understand that it's not at that level yet. So, there is still time to act to avoid a tariff war. We absolutely must avoid that," agreed Quebec Economy Minister Christine Fréchette.

Earlier this week, Legault argued that the U.S. president-elect's fears about immigration were "legitimate" and that it was imperative for Trudeau to reassure him with a plan to secure the border between Canada and the United States.

The Canadian political world has been in turmoil since Trump promised to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all products from Canada and Mexico.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2024.