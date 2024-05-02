MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Gunshots reverberate through Vieux-Longueuil, no arrests made

    Longueuil police are investigating after gunfire rang out on Louise Street, near Chambly Road. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Longueuil police are investigating after gunfire rang out on Louise Street, near Chambly Road. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Longueuil police (SPAL) are investigating after gunfire rang out late Wednesday night in the Vieux-Longueuil sector.

    According to the force, gunfire was heard at 11:30 p.m. on Louise Street near Chambly Road.

    "When police arrived at the scene, they found shell casings on the ground," said Ghyslain Vallière, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

    There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

    This is the second similar incident in the area since Saturday.

    Vallière says police are still working to determine if the events are related.

