Two days after dozens of people fell ill at a LaSalle school, concerned parents are keeping their children home because they don't trust the word of school officials.

Ecole des Decouvreurs reopened Wednesday at 7 a.m. after being closed on Monday because of a carbon monoxide leak that sent more than 40 students and staff to hospital.

The first people in the building were those in charge of the school's early morning daycare program, and they faced anxious parents.

Mike Ivkovic decided to keep his child home from Ecole des Decouvreurs until he gets more answers from school officials.

He was at the school early Wednesday morning to demand a meeting with school officials, because he said the information sent to parents by school officials has not been satisfactory.

"In my son's case he wasn't sent to the hospital because he didn't show symptoms immediately, but he was sick afterwards and needed to go," said Ivkovic. "Once getting there I found out my son's levels [of carbon monoxide] were seven-and-a-half times the normal levels."

He said there have been several conflicting stories about what happened, and whether or not the school's carbon monoxide detectors were working.

"You know I purchased my own detector and I want to go install it in the class. I'm not ready to send my son back to school until we've had this meeting and everything is cleared up and we know what's going on," said Ivkovic.



The school turned down his offer.

He received an email late Tuesday saying the leak was caused by a broken pipe, but said he wants more reassurance from the school, the board, and from the ministry of education.

"We want to know what they have done to make sure that it's safe for our kids to come back to school," said Ivkovic.



Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge said he understands parents are worried, but there's no cause for concern.

"I can reassure all the parents we took all the measures to be sure there would be no danger at all to send their children back to Ecole des Decouvrers today," he said.

Several other parents have also decided to keep their children home from school, saying they were still nervous about the building.

Nadia Vespoli has a daughter in kindergarten and a son in the second grade.

"I'd like to, first off, better understand the testing that was done [Tuesday] and see the results. I'd also like to see where the testers were installed around the school. That's really important for me before I let my kids back into that school," said Vespoli.

She also said that the school and the board have not done a good job communicating with parents.

"The communications that we have been receiving have been very vague. They haven't allowed us to have a meeting with the school commission. That's critical. That's so important," said Vespoli.

One parent has filed a criminal negligence complaint against the staff of Ecole des Decouvreurs and the Marguerite Bourgeoys School Board, although Montreal police would not confirm that.

Dozens hospitalized on Monday

The school, which houses 270 students, was evacuated Monday and more than 40 students and staff were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Classes were cancelled on Tuesday while the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board began retesting heating systems and carbon monoxide detectors.

Ten children had to be treated in hyperbaric chambers to increase the level of oxygen in their bodies, something emergency pediatric physician and toxicologist Dominic Chalut calls extremely uncommon.

According to Quebec's building code it is recommended, although not obligatory, for buildings that rely on oil, natural gas, or wood heating to have carbon monoxide detectors.

Ecole des Decouvreurs had a carbon monoxide detector which was inspected in October, but it appears it failed to work on Monday.

The school board's chair, Diane Lamarche-Venne, said that all schools administered by Marguerite-Bourgeoys would also be examined, although she could not say how long such an examination would take.