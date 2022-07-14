Quebec to give COVID-19 update as hospitalizations, infections rise

With Quebec now in its seventh COVID-19 wave, the Health Ministry has announced it plans to give an update on the situation Thursday.

At 2 p.m., Dr. Marie-France Raynault, senior strategic advisor for public health, is expected to hold a press briefing on the "current status of COVID-19 in Quebec."

MORE DEATHS, HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Thursday, the Health Ministry is distinguishing between the different types of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In the last 24 hours, it reported an increase of 93 hospitalizations linked to COVID-19, with 258 new entries and 165 discharges.

There are currently 1,860 people occupying beds.

Of those, 632 were admitted for complications directly related to COVID-19.

The remaining were admitted for other conditions but tested positive for the virus once at the hospital.

Meanwhile, there are 45 people with COVID-19 in the ICU, an increase of two from the previous day, with eight entries and six discharges.

Of those, 21 were admitted for COVID-19, while the others tested positive later on.

The province also reported 18 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the total to 15,726 since the pandemic began.

CASES ON THE RISE

Quebec logged 2,457 more COVID-19 cases, although this number does not reflect the actual situation in the province as PCR testing is unavailable to the general public.

In addition, 651 positive rapid tests were self-reported using Santé Québec's online portal.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN CONTINUES

Quebec's health care workers administered 13,061 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for a cumulative total of 20,158,362 doses.

So far, 91 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose, 55 per cent have three and 16 per cent have four.

On Thursday, Health Canada approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine for that age group in the country.

It's currently unclear when vaccines will become available to this age group in Quebec.