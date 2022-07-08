Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins

Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.

In a graphic released Friday (see below), Quebecers with varying vaccination statuses can see suggested dose schedules based on how recently they had their last dose or infection.

Here are the recommendations from public health

For those aged 18-59:

If you’ve had three doses, you don’t need to get another one for now, unless you want to.

If you’ve had two or fewer doses, you should get one, as long as it’s been at least three months since your last shot.

For those aged 60 and up:

If you’ve had four shots, you don’t need to get another one for now, unless you want to.

If you’ve had fewer than four shots and your last dose was more than three months ago, you should get another one.

For those over 12 on dialysis or those with compromised immune systems:

If you’ve had five shots, you don’t need to get another one for now.

If you’ve had fewer than five, you should get a shot, as long as you got your last dose three or more months ago.

For those who recently caught COVID-19:

If you caught COVID-19 recently, regardless of immunization status or age, wait three months from the date you became infected before getting a shot.

Quebecers can book a time to get their vaccines on Québec.ca/vaccincovid.