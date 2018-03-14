

The Liberal government has introduced legislation it calls the first steps toward a guaranteed basic income.

Francois Blais, Minister of Employment and Social Solidarity, tabled Bill 173 on Wednesday, saying the law is designed to help about 85,000 people who have severe employment constraints, such as physical or mental disabilities.

Blais said under Bill 173, a single person who currently earns $12,500 a year will see his income rise to more than $18,000 in 2023.

In December the provincial government unveiled a $3 billion anti-poverty plan, part of which will be enacted by this legislation.