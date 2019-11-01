QUEBEC CITY -- A tractor-trailer overturned on a bridge in Quebec City on Friday afternoon as strong wind gusts swept through the province.

The truck overturned on the Pierre Laporte Bridge between Quebec City and Levis as a result of winds reaching as fast as 100 kilometres per hour.

The longest suspension bridge in Canada, the truck fell on its side, blocking at least two lanes of traffic.

An image of the overturned truck was posted by Transports Quebec spokesperson Guillaume Paradis, who said he's worked at the agency since 2011 and has never seen anything like it.

Paradis cautioned drivers to avoid the area.