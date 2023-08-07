Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal

The man who was shot multiple times early Monday morning has died of his injuries in hospital.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that around 3:40 a.m., a 911 call reported someone injured on Ste. Catherine Street West near Guy Street in downtown Montreal near Concordia University.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a man on the ground who was unconscious with multiple bullet wounds to his upper body.

"The victim, a 28-year-old man passed away at the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

It is the 19th homicide in Montreal in 2023.

Investigators are on the scene Monday morning and will speak to witnesses and analyze surveillance footage from cameras in the area.

There were no arrests made, and no other injuries were reported.

Police are advising people to avoid the area around Concordia as a large perimeter is in place and Guy and Ste. Catherine streets are closed.