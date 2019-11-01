MONTREAL - The Deux-Montagnes commuter train line is down indefinitely due to a power failure, Exo announced early Friday afternoon.

The commuter train authority says it will provide an update on the situation at 3 p.m.

While the trains are down, TRAIN passes will be accepted at Bonaventure, Cote-Vertu and Montmorency stations on the Montreal metro line, as well as on all STM buses.

Exo is also setting up a shuttle bus service which will run between the Deux-Montagnes train stations and the Montmorency metro station.

As of 1 p.m., nearly one million Quebec households were without power due to a storm that has caused flooding and damage from strong winds.

This is a developing story that will be updated.