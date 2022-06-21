Quebec Solidaire presents 5 Indigenous candidates ahead of provincial election

Québec solidaire (QS) has announced five Indigenous candidates ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election.

The second opposition group at the National Assembly claims this is a record number of Indigenous candidates ever presented by a single party in Quebec.

They are Cree author Maïtée Labrecque-Saganash, who will be a candidate in Ungava; Innu author from Mashteuiatsh Michaël Ottereyes, who will run in Roberval; Abenaki carpenter Jacques Thériault Watso, who will present in Nicolet-Bécancour; neuropsychologist and member of the Anishnabe Nation Benjamin Gingras, who will be in Abitibi-Est, and Innu conceptual designer Gérard Briand in Saint-Laurent.

Québec solidaire Spokesperson Manon Massé has criticized the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government for not strengthening its relationship with Indigenous communities, despite many promises made throughout the course of its mandate.

Massé argues her party presenting so many Indigenous candidates speaks louder than any empty promises.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2022.