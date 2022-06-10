Quebec parties ready for election as parliamentary session ends

It's the last day of the parliamentary session at Quebec's National Assembly Friday -- as well as the current legislature -- and opposition parties seem to be focusing more on the upcoming election than on what was achieved in the previous session.

The election campaign isn't slated to officially begin until the end of August.

Surrounded by members of her party, who applauded and heckled at every turn, Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) Leader Dominique Anglade insisted she sees herself as the leader of a Liberal majority government on Oct. 3, with at least 63 elected members.

There are currently 27, half of whom plan not to seek re-election.

The Liberal leader says she intends to win over voters by bringing people together, calling Premier François Legault's leadership divisive and arrogant as he "thinks he is above the law."

Anglade has been steering the Liberal ship for the last two years and says she is keen to renew the party's image and direction, which was greatly weakened in the last election.

She now seems to want to return to the basis of what has made her party successful in the past: federalism and the economy.

Saturday, Anglade says she plans to present the PLQ's election platform at a general meeting in Montreal.

It's rare for a party to show its hand so early before an official election campaign is called, but it won't be the first time.

In September 2002, Liberal Leader Jean Charest released his fiscal framework six months before the election.

Liberal House Leader André Fortin briefly reviewed the parliamentary proceedings, criticizing the government for its attitude of wanting to go "too fast," with bills that are "all crooked" and "shoved down the throats of parliamentarians."

"We're going into the campaign with our heads held high," said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, parliamentary leader of Québec solidaire (QS), the second opposition group with 10 MNAs.

Only one of them is leaving: Catherine Dorion of Taschereau.

"We are here to win," he added, saying the party is determined to get the maximum number of MNAs elected on Oct. 3 with "the best team" of candidates in the history of the left-wing party.

Nadeau-Dubois says he believes the polls will move in his favour as Legault "defends his government record."

According to Nadeau-Dubois, Legault has failed to deal with the recent rise in the cost of living, "the worst inflation crisis in 30 years," as well as the climate crisis, "the worst failure" of his mandate.

The third opposition Parti Québécois (PQ) notes that despite a series of polls showing the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) winning by a comfortable margin, "nothing is decided."

At a press conference at the foot of the grand staircase of the parliament hall, surrounded by most members of his caucus, Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon tried to dispel rumours that his party is flailing.

On the contrary, he insists people are motivated, membership cards are selling well, the party's financing is solid, the team of candidates is strong and the PQ will be on the attack with its ideas.

"The election is not over," said St-Pierre Plamondon as he denounced Legault's "day-to-day polling governance."

According to him, the CAQ is a party of resignation, which is "incompatible with the pride" of being a Quebecer.

The PQ has only seven members left and three are not planning to run: Véronique Hivon of Joliette, Sylvain Gaudreault of Jonquière and Lorraine Richard of Duplessis.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2022.