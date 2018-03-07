

The Canadian Press





The number of doctors in Quebec has increased over the past dozen years, as has their pay, but the quality of care has declined, according to a study conducted on the province’s health care system.

The study, published on Wednesday, concluded that the remuneration of medical specialists increased 116 per cent from 2006 to 2015, while that of general practitioners went up 78 per cent. The number of doctors in the province increased by 17 per cent.

The amount of money spent on salaries went from $3.3 billion to $6.6 billion in current dollars, an annual increase of 8.1 per cent.

Study directors Damien Contandriopoulos and Astrid Brousselle noted that during the same period, the annual number of days worked by general practitioners decreased by 4.5 per cent and those worked by specialists went down 3.1 per cent.

The average number of visits per general practioner declined by 17 per cent, while among specialists, the decline was 12 per cent.

The authors called Quebec’s system for paying doctors dysfunctional and proposed that the rates for medical procedures be reviewed and be dependent on the time or effort required.

The study was commissioned by the Health and Welfare Commissioner, whose position was abolished in 2016 by Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette.