MONTREAL -- Well-known Quebec greasy spoon Chez Ashton says it will now be offering scholarships to encourage its staff to continue their studies.

The initiative was announced last week and representatives say they hope the move will help them recruit and keep employees in its 23 restaurants.

The chain's management states that this year, four scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded to university students, while eight others of $1,000 will go to college students; six scholarships of $500 will be given to students in vocational training programs and 10 more of $500 will go to high school students.

To be eligible, the students must be employed by Chez Ashton for at least three months.

The restaurant chain was founded in 1969 by Ashton Leblond. It currently has 650 employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.