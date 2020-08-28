MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Friday that 98 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

There were no new deaths reported in the same time span, but one death occured in the Quebec City region before Aug. 21 due to the disease. The total number of deaths in the province is now 5,750 due to another death (reported in Montreal) being withdrawn from the total after an investigation found it was not attributable to COVID-19.

The total number of positive cases in Quebec is now 62,154.