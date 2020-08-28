MONTREAL -- Preliminary data collected by the Fédération des cégeps suggests a significant increase in the number of students enrolled this fall in regular programs at one of Quebec’s 48 CEGEPs.

The data, collected between Aug. 1 and 20, indicates that a total of 174,503 students are enrolled for the fall semester – a three per cent increase from numbers shown over the same period last year.

Among these students, 78,449 are new – which represents an increase of 0.7 per cent when it comes to students entering CEGEP for the first time compared to last year. That translates to 561 more people.

Of the 174,503 enrolled, 46.5 per cent are in pre-university programs and 47.7 per cent are in technical programs. Women represent 57.2 per cent of the total student population, while men represent 42.8 per cent.

In comparison to data collected during the fall of 2019, the largest increases in the college student population are observed in the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Gaspésie, Laval, Lanaudière, Quebec and Outaouais.

Montreal’s CEGEPs reported the greatest increases, with a total of 1,104 more students.

Three regions, however, are suffering from student population losses: Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Laurentians.

The Fédération des cégeps notes that despite a general increase in students, the number international students enrolled for the fall has declined – 4,883 are enrolled for ordinary education this year, which is 2.2 per cent less than a year ago. The number of new registrants among international students attending CEGEPs has fallen drastically in one year, by 23.6 per cent.

The President and CEO of the Fédération des cégeps, Bernard Tremblay, said he is delighted with the general increase in the number of CEGEP students. In his opinion, when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Quebec will need CEGEP graduates more than ever to revive its economy and respond to the shortage of skilled labour that will resurface sooner or later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2020.