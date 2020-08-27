MONTREAL -- A Grade 7 class at a private school on the South Shore was sent home a day after they went back because a parent of one of the students has COVID-19.

Quebec authorities, however, now say that response was overkill.

Parents of 35 kids at Collège Français Annexe Secondaire in Longueuil were called to come pick up their children on Thursday, only a couple of hours after dropping them off on their second day of school, a school spokesperson told CTV.

The father of one of the children in the class had been tested for COVID-19, but the school wasn’t notified at first, said spokesperson Marco Parent.

Administrators were only informed on Thursday when the man got his positive results, Parent said.

The news came at around 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. this morning. As soon as the school found out, it took the students out of class and alerted their parents, Parent said.

Students in the affected class were kept isolated from other students at the school.

Getting further instructions proved to be more difficult. Parent said the school called the Federation of Private Schools and the Ministry of Education and they were told to reach out to Public Health.

After doing so repeatedly, he said at 3:30 p.m. that they still hadn’t heard back.

In the meantime, the school stuck with its decision to send home the whole class to be “better safe than sorry,” Parent said.

In a press conference around the same time, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said the school went overboard by sending home the whole class.

Roberge says that overall, things went well on what was the first day back at school for many kids. Students at many Quebec private schools and those in Montreal's public French system went back today. The English Montreal School Board's first day is Monday.

The Collège Français first had its students back a day earlier, on Wednesday.

Roberge said that the College Francais’s reaction involved a lot of attention to precaution and prevention, which he praised, but he said that in the end the school didn’t need to send all the kids in the class home.

According to health rules, Roberge said, the school only needed to isolate the child of the infected parent and to advise public health authorities.

Then, he said, the parents of kids in that child’s “bubble” – or others who had come into contact with that child – would be advised on whether they should be tested.

School administrators told media that they finally heard from public health authorities around 4 p.m. and were told that all the children in the class can and should be back in school tomorrow, except for the child of the infected man.

Under the province’s health rules for schools, each class is now considered a “bubble” where all of its students are considered to be in close contact with each other.

The previous version of the plan had each class broken up into smaller groups of up to six students, who would be kept distant from the other groups within the class, but that idea was abandoned.

When asked about the frustration of parents who were called to pick up their kids almost immediately, Roberge repeated that the protocol is to put the child who had direct contact with the infect person in isolation, and to let public health handle contact tracing.