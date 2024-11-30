Canada Post strike threatens holiday fundraising for charities

Charities across Canada are bracing for a tough holiday season as the Canada Post workers’ strike disrupts donation drives and fundraising efforts.

Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts said the strike comes at a critical time of the year.

“About 40 per cent of all donations that come in over the course of the year come in in November and December,” Watts said.

Welcome Hall Mission’s toy drive which took place on Saturday is one of the charity’s biggest events of the year and Watt said roughly half of the donations are sent by mail.

“One of the things that I fully expect is that we might be down as much as $1,000,000 by the end of the first quarter of our fiscal year, which ends in December. And so that's something we're going to have to make up,” he said.

Nicole Danesi works for Canada Helps, an online donation platform.

“So, for many charities in Canada, this is really like the nightmare before Christmas,” she said

Danesi added there has been a steady decline in giving over the past decade, and the strike comes at a time when many organizations are dealing with an increase demand.

“Anecdotally, we've heard of many foodbanks experiencing a really significant demand, but there are many challenges that Canadian charities are facing right now,” Danesi said.

Charities and non-profits rely on Canada Post at this time of year. Organizations send mail out reminders to donors to give and in return cheques or cash come back.

“There are still so many Canadians that open their mail. They are reminded of this time of the year that it is time to give, and they actually do send that check back to that charity.”

Places like Welcome Hall Mission are having to pivot and are encouraging donors to give online, by phone or in person.

Watts said it's an important time of year to support the community. “I encourage all Montrealers to continue to give. Don't stop giving because of the postal strike.”

He warns the impacts could be felt in the future and affect little ones relying on the service,

for the only toy they might get this holiday season.