    • Cyclist injured in collision near Jacques-Cartier Bridge

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal. The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal.
    Montreal police (SPVM) say that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on an access ramp to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in Ville-Marie on Saturday morning.

    An SPVM spokesperson said the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Papineau Avenue near Malo Avenue.

    “Police received several calls reporting the collision. Officers assisted the victim, a 27-year-old woman, who had suffered head trauma but was conscious.”

    The victim’s life is now considered out of danger, according to the SPVM.

    The cyclist was struck by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old woman who was using the access ramp to enter the bridge. The driver was uninjured.

    The scene was cleared, and traffic resumed a few hours later.

