Quebec reports 56 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, 18 new deaths

Quebec is reporting a drop of 56 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Friday and 18 new deaths.

The total number of deaths related to the virus is 16,116.

The decrease in hospitalizations brings the number to 2,000, 678 of which were due primarily for the coronavirus. The health ministry said there were 123 people admitted and 179 people discharged in the last 24 hours.

ICU cases remained relatively stable with an increase of two people in intensive care compared to the previous day.

The number of health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons has also dropped, with 4,334 employees away from work. That number was 4,910 seven days ago.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

The latest update from the health ministry said there were 1,013 new infections of the virus in the last 24 hours through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority clientele. In the past day, 296 rapid antigen test results were logged with the province, including 249 positive tests.

Health-care workers administered 9,971 new vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 20,377,156 shots given to Quebecers.