Moderna to establish its new vaccine plant in Laval
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Moderna has chosen Laval as the location for its new mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada.
The company announced Thursday that it had signed a purchase agreement with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS) earlier this month for land in Laval's biotechnology park.
"This site offers tremendous synergy opportunities for Moderna due to its proximity to a renowned research institution and corresponds to the project requirements and to its importance for all Quebecers and Canadians," Moderna said in a statement.
Construction, estimated at $180 million, is expected to begin in 2022. The plant could be operational by the end of 2024, Moderna estimates.
The pharmaceutical giant's arrival in Quebec was confirmed in April at a press conference attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault.
At that time, Moderna indicated its intention to set up in the Greater Montreal area, but the exact location had yet to be determined.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National system for tracking health-care staff needed to address future challenges: CMA president
A national tracking system for health-care workers, with information on what training they have, where they're located and what their career plans are, would make a 'significant difference' in addressing future staffing challenges, the president of the Canadian Medical Association says.
BREAKING | Massive power outage hitting downtown Toronto causing major disruptions
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto and officials say it may have been caused by a large crane that struck a high-voltage transmission line.
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
Luxury goods tax on super-rich could hit green cars: experts
Tax experts are warning a new tax on yachts, luxury cars and private aircraft designed to hit the super-rich could also cover some electric and hybrid cars.
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options, report says
Making baby food at home with store-bought produce isn't going to reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your baby eats, according to a new report released exclusively to CNN.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Massive power outage hitting downtown Toronto causing major disruptions
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto and officials say it may have been caused by a large crane that struck a high-voltage transmission line.
-
Will you be eligible for one of Ontario's new tax credits? Here's the breakdown
The Ontario government is planning to move forward with several tax credits for residents as it formally tabled its 2022-23 budget on Tuesday.
-
Police investigating attack of Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
Police plan to release more details about a brazen daylight attack on a Brampton, Ont. media personality last week that was caught on surveillance camera.
Atlantic
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Two dead, seven displaced after house fires in Moncton, Midgic, N.B.
Two people are dead and seven others are displaced after two house fires in New Brunswick.
London
-
Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation
London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.
-
Arrest made after cyclist killed on Highway 401
A serious crash is impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.
-
City launches pilot project for vendors on Dundas Place
The City of London has created a new pilot project that will allow permit vendors to operate on Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington downtown.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario could be home to three film studios serving thriving industry
News this week about a $35 million film studio proposed for Greater Sudbury is just the latest of a flurry of recent announcements in the northeast.
-
Police charge Sudbury motorist with stunt driving on Regent Street
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a 33-year-old Sudbury motorist with stunt driving following an incident on Regent Street on Aug. 10.
-
Timmins teen charged in social media threats
Timmins police have been busy dealing with young offenders this week in what is described as a 'worrisome trend,' after a teen boy was charged for threatening another teen using social media.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges
Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Alberta's monkeypox vaccination rate increases as more cities offer shots
Alberta Health says 2,213 Albertans have signed up to receive a monkeypox vaccination and 1,498 doses have been administered.
Kitchener
-
Paramedic staffing shortages in Waterloo region impacting patients, offload delays
Issues impacting Ontario’s healthcare system are extending beyond the hospital and into the streets as some paramedics raise concerns.
-
Commuters frustrated as Kitchener GO train cancellations impact commute
A recent wave of temporary GO train cancellations along the Kitchener line has left commuters frustrated as they navigate alternative options.
-
Humane society sees increase in 'inhumane trap' usage
Animal services officers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) say they have witnessed an increasing trend of traps being set to capture or harm local wildlife.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in machete attack outside Empress Hotel in Downtown Eastside
More than a month after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
-
Man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on popular North Shore trail; Mounties look for witness
Police are hoping a witness will come forward after a man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on a popular North Vancouver trail late last month.
-
K-pop stars seen at Vancouver beaches, restaurant ahead of concert
It appears K-pop stars from supergroup Seventeen found some downtime in Vancouver this week before they kicked off their "Be The Sun" world tour at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
-
2 Edmonton seniors with dementia missing after alarm at care facility
Edmonton Police Service issued a missing persons notice for two local seniors with dementia early Thursday morning.
-
EPS constable accused of sex assault while on duty found not guilty
An Edmonton police officer accused of sexual assault was found not guilty in court last week.
Windsor
-
Here's some tips for saving on back to school
Parents, retailers and shopping experts have plenty of tips to help parents save during a time of rising inflation.
-
Upgraded working fire closes section of Ottawa Street
Windsor police have closed a section of Ottawa Street due to a fire in the area.
-
Lakeshore woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle spotted in field
A 53-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Good Samaritan reported a vehicle in a Lakeshore field.
Regina
-
Sask. to appoint administrator to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Police operation in 1400 block of Garnet Street concludes
A Regina police operation in the 1400 block of Garnet Street has concluded.
-
Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September
Saskatchewan families with children under six years old will be paying less for regulated childcare starting in September.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Royal Canadian Mint launches new $1 coin featuring jazz legend Oscar Peterson
A legendary Canadian jazz pianist will be featured on a new run of $1 circulation coins, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced.
-
Mississippi Mills, Ont. councillor has pay suspended for breaching COVID-19 vaccination policy
A Mississippi Mills, Ont. councillor has had her pay suspended for 90 days after breaching the municipality's COVID-19 vaccination policy by attending council meetings while refusing to disclose her vaccination status.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Accused in Saskatoon hospital attack now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
Following the death of a man injured in an apparently random attack, Saskatoon police have laid a second-degree murder charge.
-
Sask. to appoint administrator to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.